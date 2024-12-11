– Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp at this week’s AEW All in Texas Countdown event, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed bringing AEW to the stadium and the Dallas area being a great area for wrestling fans. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Tony Khan on bringing AEW All in to Globe Life Field: “This is a great venue. It’s going to be a great venue for pro wrestling. I love the wrestling business so much and one of the great things about wrestling is all the different places pro wrestling is permeated. The Texas wrestling fans, and in particular around the Dallas Metroplex and in Arlington, these are great wrestling fans and a great tradition and great history of pro wrestling. We’re really tapped into that, and I’m looking forward, in the coming months, to AEW becoming a bigger and bigger part of this community.”

On the vision and dream of AEW at Globe Life Field: “We came here for the AEW Collision residency and we had such a great experience here. I really believe in the vision and this dream of AEW at Globe Life Field. We’re here now and I have to say, it feel like it was the right call. I love it here. It’s a great venue, and I can feel the energy that AEW is going to bring and the energy the fans here in this community and in Texas and all over America and all over the world are going to bring to All In 2025. It’s going to be a great night of wrestling. When the fans find out what we have in store, this thing is going to fill up and it’s going to be a great night when AEW All In makes its debut in America.”

AEW All In Texas is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.