Tony Khan Says Brisbane Wanted To Host AEW Grand Slam: Australia

AEW presented Grand Slam: Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, February 15th. The event, originally planned for Suncorp Stadium, was held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Prior to the show, Tony Khan discussed bringing AEW to Brisbane in an appearance on Wrestle Radio Australia (per Fightful).

“Brisbane wanted us. Brisbane came to us and said, ‘We really want you. We want you to do a show here. We think AEW would be a tremendous attraction in AEW.’ It’s been great,” said Khan.