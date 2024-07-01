Tony Khan Says Brodie Lee Tribute Show Was Best Thing AEW’s Ever Done

In an interview with WrestFriends (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about what he believes is the greatest thing AEW has ever done on TV, pointing to the Brodie Lee tribute show. Lee passed in December of 2020 and a tribute show aired the same week.

Khan said: “I think the best thing we’ve ever done with AEW television has been the Wednesday night Dynamite tribute to the late great Mr. Brodie Lee. I think that it certainly was, in my opinion, the best tribute show I’ve seen in wrestling and the best tribute we could have done for Mr. Brodie Lee. His name was Jon, and anybody who knew Jon, or Brodie, they knew this guy loves his family number one and he loves wrestling number two. We really got that across that night.”

When it comes to PPV, he mentioned AEW Revolution and Sting’s retirement. He added: “At AEW, we treat Sting like the greatest wrestling legend we’ve ever been around because that’s what he is. And when Sting was in AEW, he was at his very best. We’ll always be proud of that, because Sting ended his career on the highest of notes as an AEW World [Tag Team] Champion.“