Tony Khan Says CM Punk Has Brought a ‘Huge Lift’ In AEW’s Business Metrics

Tony Khan has weighed in on what CM Punk has brought to AEW in business metrics, saying in a new interview that they’ve seen a big boost. Khan spoke at the Monaco Streaming Film Festival and pointed out that since Punk’s arrival, the company has seen a boost in PPV buys as well as SVoD subscriptions on FITE plus more.

“We’ve seen a huge lift in our business metrics since CM Punk arrived in AEW,” Khan said (per Fightful). “He’s one of the great wrestling stars and he brought a ton of fans with him. We had a huge lift for AEW Rampage when he came in and that gave us the high mark for that show and he helped us hit number one for a new show very early in its launch. He’s continued to help lift the ratings in a very difficult time slot for when he’s been on.”

Khan continued, “The pay-per-view [All Out], we sold well over 200,000 pay-per-views worldwide, which is not just a record for AEW, but far more than any company has done since the 1990s. Our SVoD subscriptions on FITE have more than doubled in just a couple of months since CM Punk signed up, which is amazing because those subscriptions have been accumulating for almost two years.”