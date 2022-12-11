Tony Khan Says Colt Cabana Missed ROH Final Battle Due To Injury

During the post-show media scrum at ROH Final Battle (via Fightful), Tony Khan revealed that Colt Cabana was unable to wrestle at the show due to an injury. Colt wrestled at the other two ROH shows produced by Khan this year, including Supercard of Honor and Death Before Dishonor.

Khan said: “He’s injured. He hasn’t been cleared. He has been wrestling Ring of Honor matches and that was also what the Chris Jericho storyline is all Ring of Honor champions and people from either the new Ring of Honor or, in the case of Bryan Danielson, a Hall of Famer, but everyone who came in there represented the new era of Ring of Honor including Colt Cabana, who had been on the last two shows and was 2-0 on Zero Hour and I think that would have made a lot of sense, he’s done great opening up the show, but he’s injured or he would have been. He was coaching. He was here coaching.”