– Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the news of Chris Jericho re-upping with AEW for another three years. Additionally, Tony Khan shared an update on a possible TV deal coming for Ring of Honor (ROH).

Khan stated on the subject, “We’ll have great news soon about Ring of Honor weekly shows.” He added, “The success of Death Before Dishonor on pay-per-view has ensured there will be more Ring of Honor pay-per-views. Our goal is to have one more great pay-per-view for Ring of Honor in 2022 and then follow that up with a weekly show in 2023.”

Tony Khan acquired ROH and its tape library earlier this year. Since buying the company, Khan promoted and booked two solo-ROH events in April and July. Also, the titles have been utilized in AEW’s programming.

On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship against former champion Dalton Castle. The card will be broadcast live on TBS.