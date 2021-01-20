Tony Khan Says He’ll Appear During Impact Main Event In Tonight’s AEW Ad

AEW paid for yet another ad on Impact Wrestling, and this one featured Tony Khan in the Impact Zone itself. You can see the full video below from tonight’s show. The clip started with Tony Schiavone from the AEW Control Center, who then tossed it to Tony Khan in the Impact Zone where he was joined by Jerry Lynn. Khan put over Matt Hardy and Private Party competing against James Storm and Chris Sabin in the main event tonight for a shot at the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles, and then ran down the card for this week’s Dynamite.

Khan then said Hardy was there because Khan asked him to come. He said Hardy is his answer to what Impact has been doing to AEW and said he can’t out-carny Impact, because he’s not a carny. But Hardy is the biggest carny in pro wrestling and the only guy who can out-carny Impact. He added that he would be appearing during the main event, scouting the match.

Khan also teased an ad for next week as well.