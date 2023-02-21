wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says He’s Looking Forward to Another AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Event
– During a recent interview with the In the Kliq, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the potential return of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and if it will happen again. Tony Khan stated the following on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):
“We always build up this big event, AEW and NJPW coming together for Forbidden Door. I think Forbidden Door 1 was such a big success, we’re looking forward to doing it together again. They send a lot of their top stars to AEW and to ROH and I love working with them. It’s been a great relationship and there’s a lot of trust between the parties.”
The first jointly promoted AEW and NJPW event, Forbidden Door, was held last year at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, with a sold-out attendance.
