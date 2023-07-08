Tony Khan Says He’s Trying To Convince Chris Hero To Wrestle for AEW

As previously reported, Chris Hero has been working backstage at recent AEW events in a producer role. In a response to fans on Twitter, Tony Khan said that he was working on trying to convince Hero to wrestle for the company.

He wrote: “I’m chipping away on him. I can’t say for sure if I’ll ever get him, but I’ll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he’ll crack. Either way, I love working with him.”

