Tony Khan Says He’s Trying To Convince Chris Hero To Wrestle for AEW
July 8, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Chris Hero has been working backstage at recent AEW events in a producer role. In a response to fans on Twitter, Tony Khan said that he was working on trying to convince Hero to wrestle for the company.
He wrote: “I’m chipping away on him. I can’t say for sure if I’ll ever get him, but I’ll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he’ll crack. Either way, I love working with him.”
I'm chipping away on him.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 8, 2023
I can't say for sure if I'll ever get him, but I'll keep chipping away at him on a weekly basis, and hopefully someday he'll crack. Either way, I love working with him.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 8, 2023
