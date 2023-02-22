Tony Khan Says His Announcement For AEW Dynamite Is ‘An Exciting Development’

In an interview with Phoenix New Times, Tony Khan spoke about his announcement for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which he said is ‘exciting’ for the company. Dynamite takes place in Phoenix, making its debut in the city. Here are highlights:

On bringing AEW to Phoenix: “We’ve wanted to come to Phoenix for years. It’s a great town for pro wrestling. It was actually in our plans a long time ago and then we got hit with the global [COVID-19] lockdown. We kept our shows going, but had to do them out of Florida for almost a year and a half. Phoenix was the first city we circled on a lot of our west coast tour dates in 2020, got pushed back by the lockdown, and we didn’t resume touring until July 2021, and [by] then, a lot of our dates were taken. So we really were very eager to get a date in Phoenix, and we wanted to come to the Footprint Center because it’s one of the best venues in sports. It’s going to look great on TV. And we’ve got a great crowd coming to the show, we’re expecting tremendous attendance, so it should be a great show. [It] definitely been one of our most anticipated events.”

On his announcement tonight: “Hah. Well, I can’t tell you right now, but it’s something I’m very excited about and it’s great for the company. There are a lot of exciting things in the near future for AEW. All I can say is we have an important announcement coming at this show in Phoenix. And it’s an exciting development for the company, and I’m excited to share it with the fans in Phoenix and all over the world.”

On MJF appearing tonight: “Yes. He’s contractually obligated to appear in Phoenix, whether he likes it or not. I’m not sure what insults he has prepared for the people of Arizona, but he always finds a way to drive people crazy. He’s one of wrestling’s biggest villains. I’m sure everyone in Phoenix is going to have an opportunity to find out why.”