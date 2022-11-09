Tony Khan Says His Father Loves AEW, Hasn’t Scissored Him Yet

In an interview with WEEI 93.7 in Boston (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about his father Shahid Khan’s love of AEW and if the two have ‘scissored’ since it became popular.

He said: “I never have, that’s fascinating, now I have to. Nobody would appreciate it more than him. He loves AEW and gets a kick out of the fans supporting it. He has worked in Detroit and the only reason AEW is possible is because of the hard work he put in that allowed us to make this big upfront investment to launch this company that has been a huge success. Thanks to his hard work and taking a gamble on something that, honestly, when I started this up, he didn’t necessarily believe in at all and it led to a lot of arguing about whether this was a good idea or not but it’s proven its a very good idea and I think he’s glad he supported it. He would love that and I will try to scissor him.“