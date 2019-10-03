wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Jake Hager Has Been Signed With AEW Since Before All Out
Fightful reports that during a media scrum following the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT, Tony Khan revealed that Jake Hager has been signed with AEW for a while now, since before All Out back in August. Here are highlights:
On how long Jake Hager has been signed: “You what’s cool about secret-keeping is Jake’s been signed for a really long time. Jake can clearly keep a secret, and so can we. We did a good job of keeping that one under. Before All Out, Jake was signed.”
On working with his MMA schedule: “For his training, it’s something we’re going to have to account for. He moved his camp to accommodate [AEW] but he’s also still in training and he’s [on a] good schedule with that. The AEW schedule, with working Wednesdays, allows him to make Wednesday the off-day and Thursday. So he can train, Friday to Tuesday. That’s what Jake’s doing right now. Jake’s a machine. As you saw at the end, he got a great reaction. For him to come in, he’s different than a lot of the high flying wrestlers we have. He’s a power house. I thought the stable, we’re gonna learn more about.”
On the heel group Hager joined with: “They looked really good together, didn’t they? It looked like a stable to me.”
