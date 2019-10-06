Tony Khan Says Jon Moxley Gets Insurance Through Renee Young

While Jon Moxley is no longer working for WWE, it seems his insurance still comes from the company. Fightful reports that during a media scrum following the AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that most of the wrestlers on the roster are insured through AEW, but Moxley is insured through his wife Renee Young, a WWE employee.

He said: “A lot of people in [AEW], that are wrestlers, are insured. Of the people you saw tonight, a large percentage of them are insured through AEW because they work full-time. Most people haven’t been on all five shows. Of the people that have been on all five shows, almost all of them are full-time and have full-time benefits. Jon Moxley does get healthcare, but he gets it through his wife (Renee Young), who is a full-time employee also. Kenny (Omega) does get healthcare from here. He is a full-time employee of the company.“