Tony Khan Says Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada’s Title Bout Isn’t Retiring the Other Belts

– Speaking on a media conference call this week ahead of AEW All In Texas, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan clarified the stakes and stipulations of the epic title bout between Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega. While it initially appeared that the match would merge the International and Continental Titles into the new AEW Unified Title, that no longer appears to be the case.

Tony Khan explained that the new AEW Unified Title will have its own separate lineage and instead represent the belt will symbolize the “winner takes all” aspect of the matchup. Below are some highlights of Khan’s comments regarding the title bout (via CagesideSeats.com):

Tony Khan on how he never said he’s retiring the International and Continental Titles: “I have never said I’m retiring the championships. I never said that. The Unified AEW championship is new to us. Never before have two AEW singles championships been held by the same wrestler at the same time. It’s something very new.

On his plans to continue with the Continental Classic: We’re very proud of what we built with the International championship and what we built with the Continental championship, which is most closely identified with the incredible Continental Classic Tournament, which has been one of the real strong points of AEW in the past few years. The Continental Classic will absolutely be back.”

On what the Unified title represents: “The lineage of this Unified championship would be intact with the International championship and Continental championship. I created one Unified championship belt to represent not only the significance of this match — the winner take all nature, that there would be one person carrying the lineage of these two championships after the match. The belt itself represents the two champions who have gotten us to this point. Those two championships remain, their lineages remain, and the champion may even choose to carry all three championship belts. I wanted to create something special around this match and event.”

Kenny Omega faces Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Title on Saturday, July 12 at AEW All In Texas. The event will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.