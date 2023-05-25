– During today’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023 media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked about the current status of AEW’s current TV deal with Warner Media with the recent announcement of the new weekly two-hour AEW show, Collision. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on the scope of AEW’s current TV deal with the addition of Collision: “The scope of the deal, as it is, the length is the same. I don’t want to get too deep into those conversations, but the length of the term is the same and this is an addition to what we had already put together. Everybody was really excited about the success of AEW on TBS and TNT. They reached out to us and gave us a great opportunity.”

On the show being a great challenge for them: “I think it spoke highly of AEW that this show and the idea of more AEW programming goes all the to the top to Mr. (David) Zaslav, who is one of the most powerful and intelligent in all of media. He likes what we’re doing with AEW on TBS and TNT and it was literally his idea for there to be more AEW on TNT. I’m very grateful for that. We’re going to do our best to make sure Collision is a great show and also maintaining a great show with Rampage and also take Dynamite to new heights. That’s a great challenge for us and we’re really looking forward to it.”

AEW Collision will debut on TNT on June 17.