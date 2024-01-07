Tony Khan Says He Would Like to Have MJF in AEW in the Future

– During a recent interview with Going Ringside, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the current status of MJF with AEW. He said the following on the former AEW World Champion’s future with the company (via WrestlingInc.com), “I can say that MJF certainly has been a great part of AEW for the first five years, and through those five years, certainly, he’s been one of our great homegrown stars, and he’s somebody we really value, and I would love to have MJF in AEW in the future, should the contractual situation allow.”

Following AEW Worlds End, MJF’s name was removed from the AEW roster page. There have been unconfirmed reports that MJF had already signed a contract extension with AEW before it was originally set to expire earlier this year. The former AEW World Champion has denied those reports, but it’s also rumored that he hasn’t had any talks with WWE yet.