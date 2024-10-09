– During today’s AEW WrestleDream 2024 media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan was asked by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about the recent report that broadcast partner Warner Bros. Discovery has an ownership stake in AEW. According to a report by the Sports Business Journal, WBD maintained its ownership stake in AEW following the new media rights renewal deal.

During the media call, Khan refused to acknowledge specifics of about the validity of the report. However, Tony Khan maintained that he has 100% of the voting stock in AEW. Khan stated the following:

“It’s a fair question. I will not get into our ownership structure beyond saying I have 100% of the voting stock in this company and have since the beginning and hold the vast majority of shares. I think that’s fair to say. As the sole voting owner and the vast majority shareholder of the company, I think that speaks volumes and I’m the controlling owner with 100% voting control of the business.”

AEW WrestleDream 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, October 12 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will air live on pay-per-view. Under the new AEW TV deal with WBD, AEW pay-per-view events will begin airing on Max for a discounted price starting later next year.