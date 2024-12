Matt Cardona is set to challenge Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title at ROH Final Battle at Hammerstein Ballroom.

While speaking Raj Prashad of Uproxx (per Fightful), AEW/ROH CEO Tony Khan stated Cardona is “a proud New Yorker” and “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world.”

This match will mark Cardona’s debut in ROH.