Tony Khan Says MJF Airing Grievances On TV Makes The Product Exciting

During a media call earlier today (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about MJF talking about his contract issues on AEW TV and how that makes for an exciting TV product. MJF has repeatedly mentioned his contract coming up in 2024 and how he wants to make more money or he might go to WWE.

Khan said: “Wrestling thrives when real life meets on-screen. The real-life conflict is often just as exciting as any conflict on-screen, which is one of the good things about what AEW has brought to the wrestling business. There was no real, major free agent market with the top stars crossing promotions, debuting, and frankly the competition needed to be brought to the biggest stage. With the 90s, we had TBS and TNT in the wrestling game. With the launch of AEW, we’ve been able to bring that back. Taking what is happening in real with potential movement and contract negotiations is exciting. Adding another element to what will be a very exciting match at Double or Nothing with Wardlow and MJF, who has been very vocal, not only about his own contract but about his former bodyguard and how he feels and he’s tried to hold down his career. For Wardlow, this is a huge opportunity to officially be part of AEW and to shed an image that he’s just MJF’s heavy and MJF’s thug. For MJF, it’s been a great opportunity to not only air some real-life grievances and air his actual status, contractually or otherwise. People are really excited about the fight at Double or Nothing on Sunday.“