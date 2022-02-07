Tony Khan Says MJF Had His Best Match Ever Against CM Punk

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan praised MJF vs. CM Punk from last week’s AEW Dynamite, calling it the best match of MJF’s career. MJF won the match after nearly forty minutes, thanks to the help of Wardlow. Here are highlights:

On the young talent in AEW: “We have a tremendous locker room. Some of the best young wrestlers, and some of the best veteran wrestlers in the business. In both the men’s and women’s locker room, I think it’s a great mix. You saw this week with MJF beating CM Punk, you saw time and time again, we’ve had really great young wrestlers. You talk about the four pillars, Jungle Boy, MJF, Sammy Guevara, and Darby Allin. And maybe the fifth pillar, Dr Britt Baker, the Women’s World Champion. All of them have had huge wins, and I think we’ve got a great mix of veteran stars and young talent here in AEW right now, and it’s a winning combination. It makes for a great locker room.”

On MJF vs. CM Punk: “It was an amazing match, it was an incredible match. You can’t say enough about what those two men did for AEW and for our fans. All the great people in Chicago who came through a snowstorm to get to the show, they saw an awesome, awesome main event. I don’t think it was the result anybody in Chicago wanted to see, or probably anybody wanted to see. I have to say, outside of Long Island I don’t know if there’s that many MJF fans. But if you’re an MJF fan, this was your biggest night, because that was his biggest win, and his best match. I thought it was an awesome main event.”