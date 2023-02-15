Tony Khan Says MJF Is Difficult To Work With, Praises His Ability

In an interview with K&C Masterpiece (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that the company’s world champion, is difficult to work with but a great in-ring wrestler. He praised MJF’s match with Konosuke Takeshita on last week’s Dynamite.

He said: “He’s one of the most dislikable people there is. He elicits that emotion for a lot of people. He’s a very challenging personality and very hard to work with, but he’s a great professional wrestler. We saw it last week, that incredible match to kick off Championship Fight Night on Dynamite. MJF is a great wrestler, he showed it out there one-on-one against (Konosuke) Takeshita. It’ll be the ultimate test for a champion, for a pro wrestler, on March 5 at Revolution, in the main event, a 60-minute Iron Man match when MJF goes one-on-one with the greatest technical wrestler in the world, maybe the greatest technical wrestler of all time, ‘The American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson. MJF, if you don’t like him, get ready to see him get put through the ultimate test of punishment. We’ll see what kind of wrestler and champion he is. Knowing, as a fan, you’re going to see Bryan Danielson wrestle for 60 minutes, what a treat.“