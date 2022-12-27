– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed the “new” look for AEW Dynamite coming next week. Below are some highlights:

On how AEW Dynamite on January 4 won’t have a Finger Poke of Doom: “”Well, you know, you never know. On the other hand….I gotta keep you guys on your toes. January 4, we have a huge show coming, the start of a new year for AEW. I’ve thought about January 4, 1999 and next time I talk to you guys, if you ask me what my show had in common with that January 4 show, I’ll tell you. It won’t be that [finger poke of doom].”

Tony Khan on comparisons between WCW and AEW: “There are so many great heights, and they are different companies. There are heights WCW rose to, and they were around for a long time and when they rose to the heights they rose to, it was management came in and made great changes, they pivoted the business in a lot of interesting ways, which I think of all of us l talk about for hours in the way they helped grow the business. Just like death by 1000 cuts, they made a lot of changes, you could probably point to a few big ones. Hulk Hogan coming in was a big one. That changed a lot of things. Not all, right away, some big positives at first, not as much for a bit, then a lot more positives for a while. The reason people want to compare the two companies, most of all, is we’re the only two wrestling companies to air on TBS and TNT. There are some people that have worked in both companies. Sting is an important face in both companies. Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross have been voices for both companies. The TBS and TNT name being so synonymous with pro wrestling. That is a utility we’ve been able to provide to the fans, bringing wrestling back to TBS and TNT, that’s why people want o make comparisons. They’re very different.”

The new look for AEW Dynamite debuts on Wednesday, January 4. The show is being held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.