Tony Khan Says New Disney-FOX-WBD Streaming Service Is ‘Something To Keep An Eye On’

As previously reported, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and FOX are teaming up for a brand new sports streaming service. WBD currently hosts AEW programming and AEW CEO Tony Khan weighed in on the matter in an interview with K&C Masterpiece (via Fightful).

He said: “It’s something to keep an eye on. We have a great thing going with TBS and TNT, and now the streaming side of it, I haven’t sold my streaming rights. It’s an option that we have and it’s going to be a very exciting year for media rights in wrestling and AEW is coming up in a contract year.”

He later elaborated when talking to Denise Salcedo: “It’s a really exciting time. AEW, we do not have a streaming platform that we are with domestically right now. It’s something the wrestling fans have been calling for. We have the library, we have the content, and we also produce great new content, including the great pay-per-view events. There is a ton of opportunity in the market and clearly demand for it. Seeing what’s happening in the industry right now, seeing other big streaming deals happening in wrestling. In particular, for AEW, the stage is set for us to have a great media rights years. By the end of the year, we’ll know the home for AEW going forward.“