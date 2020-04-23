wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Will Be The Best Wrestling Show In Months
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan had some high praise for next week’s episode of Dynamite, saying it will be the “best wrestling show in months.”
He wrote: “Thank you great AEW fans for watching #AEWDynamite tonight! I enjoyed producing this week’s show, I thought it was a great show. I think next week’s show has a chance to be very special, I think it will be the best episode of wrestling tv anyone’s done in months to say the least.”
The lineup includes:
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin
* TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes
* No DQ: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc
* Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
* Jon Moxley will speak
