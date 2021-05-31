Tony Khan Says NJPW Loved His Promo Against WWE’s Nick Khan

It was reported over the weekend that following rumors that WWE and NJPW were in discussions for a possible partnership, AEW President Tony Khan cut a promo on WWE’s Nick Khan. During a post-show media scrum (via Fightful) at AEW Double or Nothing, Tony said that NJPW loved his promo and said that he has no problem with them talking with WWE if they wanted to.

He said: “I talked to New Japan and I asked them if they thought it would be a good idea and a good promo. They thought it was great and I thought it would be a great promo. It made sense. It was a big weekend for us and it’s true, we have a lot of stuff going with New Japan. Everyone is welcome to talk to each other and we’ve done some great stuff with New Japan just in the last few weeks and I think we’re going to do a lot of great things going forward with everything we’ve talked about and agreed to. I’m excited about it.”

When asked if WWE had made any contact with AEW, he added: “It’s little stuff, mostly backchannel stuff. A good example if when Chris ended up on Broken Skull Sessions. Chris and Steve had talked and Steve talked to the people who run WWE and it was good.“