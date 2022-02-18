Tony Khan Says No One Wanted Cody Rhodes To Leave AEW, Adds That He’s Currently Working On ‘Something Massive’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about Cody and Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW and said that no one wanted either of them to leave the company. The news was announced earlier this week with both Khan and Cody issuing cordial statements about it.

Khan said: “I put out a statement that was from the heart and really positive and I meant it. I wish them both really well and I appreciate everything they did here in their different roles in the company. It’s very sad, it’s not something any of us wanted to happen. I believe that Cody has got something else in the works, I’m not sure about that, we’ll see. I’m sure they are going to have great opportunities in wrestling and life. You never know what’s going to happen in the future. I wish them the best and very appreciative for everything they did here.”

Meanwhile, Khan says he’s moving onto possibly bigger and better things, as he claims he’s working on something “massive” for the future.

He added (via Fightful): “There will be a lot of news in the week ahead. I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I’m working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling. I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon.“