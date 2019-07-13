wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Not Expecting to Make Profit at Fight For the Fallen, Darby Allin Is Coming For Shawn Spears’ Head
– Tony Khan spoke with First Coast News to promote Fight For the Fallen and noted that he’s not expecting to make a profit, which he’s okay with. The event will donate a large portion of proceeds to victims of gun violence. Khan said about the situation:
“I know we’re all here for the wrestling, but we’re doing some other really awesome stuff with it too. And a great example of that is Fight For the Fallen. We’re donating a very large amount of money, and this show is not designed to make a profit. It was never designed to make a profit. It’s not going to make any money, and we’re in fact going to donate money made to the Victim’s Advisory Assistance Council, which the mayor has set up. And the VAAC will help benefit the victims of local crimes. We were looking for a partnership with the city where we could take the money we make from this event and donate a large portion of what we take in to benefit these people who have been victims of very unfortunate things.”
– Darby Allin felt like his AEW debut was overshadowed by Shawn Spears, and he’s looking for revenge at Fight For the Fallen. Allin posted to Twitter to hype his match with Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc against Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara at Fight For the Fallen, as you can see below:
My @AEWrestling debut was overlooked by @Perfec10n chair shot to cody.
I will have my rematch with cody sooner or later…..But don’t think tomorrow at fight for the fallen i’m not coming for yer head shawn.
Video by @YoderSEC pic.twitter.com/L1LF9xjo6C
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 13, 2019
