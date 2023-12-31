Tony Khan Says QT Marshall Would Be Welcome to Return Anytime to AEW

– As noted, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed some talent and personnel exits for the company during the post-show media scrum for last night’s AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. This included former AEW wrestler, head of talent relations, and behind-the-scenes worker QT Marshall, who recently finished up with the company. Khan said Marshall would be welcome back in AEW if he ever wanted to return. Below are some highighlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on QT Marshall: “QT Marshall, his contract is up. Somebody I really respect. The door would always be open for QT to come back, in any capacity, wrestling or coaching. I know he wants to go out and apply his trade, and he’s somebody that has done a great job. When you see somebody like Julia Hart, her development, QT had such a huge hand in that, and a lot of great wrestlers here.”

On Marshall wanting to focus on wrestling and how he’d be welcome back in AEW: “I know he wants to go out and focus on his wrestling career, but he’s been a huge part in AEW, in addition to wrestling, as a coach. He’s been in great matches. I consider him a good friend. QT’s contract is up, but I would welcome QT back here anytime and I think any wrestling company in the world would be very lucky to have him. I will always wish him the best and hopefully see him, either here or any place down the road because anybody who has QT would be very fortunate.”

Marshall’s AEW contract is due to expire tomorrow (Jan. 1, 2024).