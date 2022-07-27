Tony Khan Says Rick Rubin Thinks Christian Cage Is ‘Killing It’ Right Now in AEW

– Speaking to media in a conference call ahead of ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan revealed that record producer and Def Jam founding member Rick Rubin is a fan of AEW, and Rubin in particular is high on the work of Christian Cage in AEW right now.

Tony Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “This is a wrestling show Rick Rubin is really going to enjoy just as an example of somebody that I know. He watches all of the AEW shows; he watches them and talks to me about stuff all the time. Christian Cage, in particular, has been killing it in his eyes, and I really respect his thoughts and ideas.”

Jungle Boy is currently scheduled to speak on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to address the recent betrayal perpetrated against him by Christian Cage.