Tony Khan Says Ricky Steamboat Is Welcome Back in AEW At Any Time, Would Consider Letting Him Wrestle There

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestlingnews.co), Tony Khan was asked by Tommy Dreamer about the possibility of Ricky Steamboat having his final match in AEW. Khan seemed to be open to the idea, as well as having Steamboat return in any capacity. Steamboat previously appeared for AEW as a guest timekeeper.

Khan said: “It’s something to consider. I would love to have Ricky Steamboat back in AEW anytime.“