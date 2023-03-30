Tony Khan Says ROH Tag Titles Will Be Redesigned For Supercard of Honor

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan said that the previous design for the ROH World Tag Team titles has been retired. The winners of the Reach For the Sky ladder match at Supercard of Honor tomorrow night will get redesigned belts.

He said: “It’ll be new belts. We retired the old design and we will always pay tribute to the Briscoe brothers. I’m very, very excited for the pay-per-view on Friday and one of the main reasons is the Reach for the Sky Ladder Match paying tribute to the late Jay Briscoe.”

The match includes the Lucha Brothers, the Kingdom, Top Flight, Aussie Open and Rush & Dralistico.