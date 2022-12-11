Tony Khan Says ROH TV Will Be On HonorClub, Service Has Relaunched

PWInsider report that during the media scrum following ROH Final Battle, Tony Khan announced that Ring of Honor will have a weekly show on the newly-relaunched Honorclub. The new service can be found here and will be $9.99 a month. As for when ROH will debut, he said that there will be an announcement on that “soon after” AEW’s big events in Seattle and Los Angeles.

Khan noted that PPVs for ROH will be available on the service 90 days after they air, which means Final Battle will be available around March. Meanwhile, every other past ROH event is currently available on the service. ROH PPVs will continue to air on Bleacher Report live as long as he could make that happen.

During the show, Khan praised the reign of Chris Jericho and the ROH matches on AEW TV, but iterated there would be less focus on Ring of Honor on AEW TV going forward.

He noted that when he acquired the brand, he had been working to get Warner Bros. Discovery on board since they weren’t aware of the brand before. He has relationships with several different promotions and hinted that they could take part in the new ROH, mentioning New Japan Pro Wrestling specifically.

Finally, he noted this was the most financially successful Final Battle in history.