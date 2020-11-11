wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says The Balance of Power In Wrestling Will Shift Tonight
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan made a pretty impressive claim about tonight’s episode of Dynamite, noting that the ‘balance of power’ in wrestling will shift.
He wrote: “Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight.”
Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 11, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Released Roster Member
- Backstage Update WWE Viewing Braun Strowman as a Babyface Again
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy