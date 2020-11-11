Tony Khan Says The Balance of Power In Wrestling Will Shift Tonight

In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan made a pretty impressive claim about tonight’s episode of Dynamite, noting that the ‘balance of power’ in wrestling will shift.

He wrote: “Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight.”