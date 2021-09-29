wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Will Be Dedicated To Brodie Lee, Full Card
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan said that tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be dedicated to the memory of Brodie Lee. The event takes place in Lee’s hometown of Rochester, New York.
He wrote: “It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy.”
The lineup includes:
* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Sammy Guevara
* Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Matt Sydal & Dante Martin
* Penelope Ford & The Bunny vs. Anna Jay & Tay Conti
* Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy
