Tony Khan Shares Message After AEW Revolution, Thanks Fans & Media Members

– AEW President Tony Khan tweeted out a thank you message on his Twitter account following last night’s Revolution event. You can check out that tweet below.

Tony Khan wrote, “Thank you to everyone who watched #AEW Revolution on PPV or live in Chicago! And thanks to the wrestling media members who visited with me & asked great questions for over 30 minutes after the show. I appreciate you all coming to the PPV + your hard work & coverage of our shows!”

AEW Revolution was held last night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out 411’s coverage and results from the event RIGHT HERE.