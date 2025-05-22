– As previously reported, AEW star Darby Allin made it to the top of Mount Everest earlier this week, flying the AEW flag at the top of the mountain. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke during today’s Double or Nothing media conference call on how proud he is of Darby Allin for the moment. Below are some highlights of Khan’s comments on Allin from the conference call (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Darby Allin: “Darby Allin is one the greatest wrestlers in AEW and we’re so proud of what he’s accomplished. He did it, he successfully climbed Mount Everest. It was something that was a big goal of his. He went on this journey with, I think two goals in mind. One of his goals, he absolutely had to focus on as he ascended Mount Everest is this journey he was going on and becoming the first pro wrestler to ever climb Mount Everest and one of the first pro athletes.”

On Allin achieving something incredible: “It’s something he should celebrate and it’s an absolutely incredible achievement. I love Darby Allin and I think he’s a great person. He’s somebody who loves AEW, the fans love Darby, and he’s a huge part of our locker room. I hope he’ll come back here and I hope he makes it down Mount Everest as safe as he made it up. I look forward to seeing him back here. Whenever Darby can make it back, we’re excited to have him back. He’s one our top stars and I look forward to seeing Darby again.”