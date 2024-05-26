– During a recent interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had an update on Adam Cole, who is currently still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered last year. He also discussed Bryan Danielson’s contract status. As noted, Danielson recently revealed his current AEW contract expires before AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium. Below are some highlights:

On wanting to re-sign Bryan Danielson: “I would like Bryan to stay, in a perfect world, forever here in whatever capacity he’d stay with us in. I’d hope that Bryan would finish his wrestling career here. I would do anything to make that happen. I want Bryan to stay with us wrestling as long as possible. I know that he’s talked about an exit from full-time wrestling, which is what he’s been doing this year whenever he’s been healthy.”

On the things Danielson has said in support of AEW: “The only thing better than that is to have Bryan Danielson stepping up for the company, AEW, and fighting on our behalf. He’s said a lot of great things about why he wants to be in this match and about why he wanted to come to AEW. I appreciate some of the complimentary things he’s said about me personally, but especially I appreciate the things he’s said about AEW and what we do here and why he loves AEW. I think Bryan Danielson fits on AEW like a glove. As long as he will consider wrestling with us, that door is always open. I would bend over backwards for him and do anything for Bryan Danielson.”

On signing Danielson to stay in AEW in some capacity: “I definitely think so. I hope so. I don’t know whether he’ll be wrestling full-time after that but I really hope Bryan will stay with me here in the office forever… I talk to Bryan pretty much every day whenever I can. So I hope that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

Tony Khan on Adam Cole: “He’s not 100% but he’s getting better and better. I think that’s great news for AEW. We love Adam Cole and the fans love Adam Cole. He’s been a big part of the company now for almost three years of our five-year journey. It’s crazy to think Adam Cole, a year ago at this time, really felt like he was getting towards the top of the wrestling world. I would love to get Adam Cole back in the ring and he works so hard on his rehab. He really wants to get back in the ring. I think that would be a great thing for AEW.”

Bryan Danielson will be in action at tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing event. He’ll be teaming with FTR and Darby Allin as part of Team AEW vs. Team Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena match. Tonight’s show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.