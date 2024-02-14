wrestling / News
Tony Khan Shares Valentine’s Day Message to Fans Ahead of AEW Dynamite
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared a Valentine’s Day message ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which you can view below:
Roses are red
Violets are blue
If you love wrestling,
I appreciate you.
It’s a huge Wednesday
#AEWDynamite
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day
And watch AEW on TBS tonight!
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 14, 2024
