– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared a Valentine’s Day message ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which you can view below:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

If you love wrestling,

I appreciate you. It’s a huge Wednesday

#AEWDynamite

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day

And watch AEW on TBS tonight!

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.