Tony Khan Shares Valentine’s Day Message to Fans Ahead of AEW Dynamite

February 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tony Khan AEW Dynamite 2-7-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan shared a Valentine’s Day message ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which you can view below:

Roses are red
Violets are blue
If you love wrestling,
I appreciate you.

It’s a huge Wednesday
#AEWDynamite
Enjoy your Valentine’s Day
And watch AEW on TBS tonight!

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will be held at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.

