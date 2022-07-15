Tony Khan Shoots Down Notion That AEW Tag Title Win Was Invalid

Tony Khan has thrown some cold water on speculation that Swerve In Our Glory’s AEW Tag Title on last night’s Dynamite was invalid. As noted last night, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee won the championships from the Young Bucks in a match that also featured Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks after Strickland pinned Starks.

There was some speculation online that the title win may be invalid due to the fact that Starks was not the legal man due to a series of events and instead Matt Jackson was. Khan has since shut that down, writing in response to the speculation:

“That speculation’s BS!

As always in @AEW + per generally accepted pro wrestling practices: the referee’s decision is FINAL! Congratulations to the new World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee! See you all for Friday #AEWRampage TOMORROW @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT”