Tony Khan Discusses Details On Showcasing FTR In AEW

Speaking recently on the Full Gear media call, Tony Khan offered some comments on his view of FTR and using the team in AEW events (per Fightful). Khan expressed his desire to see particular matchups on AEW and lamented the impossibility of implementing certain bouts he would have liked to see there. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the full call from WrestleZone below.

On his appreciation for FTR and how he would like to have seen them perform: “I got asked earlier in the call about FTR; well, FTR have wrestled on pay-per-view a few times this year as the Ring Of Honor tag team champions and at Forbidden Door, they actually won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and became Triple Crown champions where they hold three world titles in the world of pro wrestling in which I have a pretty big influence frankly. I’ve had a lot of opportunities to showcase [FTR] and now being able to have another platform to showcase one of one of the best teams in the world to an audience that clearly really appreciates them. To the point I made earlier in the call, Ring Of Honor allowed me to feature a damn pay-per-view main event that was one of the best main events of the entire year in FTR vs. Briscoes 2 out of 3 falls, in a match that I literally could not do in AEW, and believe me I’ve tried.”