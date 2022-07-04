wrestling / News

Tony Khan Shuts Down Claim That AEW Sells Bootleg NFL Jackets

July 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Tony Khan ROH Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan responded to a claim that he sold bootleg NFL jackets with the AEW logo on them. The post compared photos of Tony Khan and Jim Ross at UFC 273 to WWE’s Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Pat McAfee at UFC 276.

The post read: “My favorite part of the below photo is Jim Ross wearing a bootleg “AEW” jacket that already has an NFL logo on his arm. #AEW sells these jackets out the back of a trunk in a Daily’s Place parking lot. JR a real one. #UFC276 #UFC273 #WWE

Khan replied: “My favorite part of this is that @JRsBBQ is wearing a vest.

Britt Baker added: “Regardless, I’m gonna need @ShopAEW to link me the NFL/AEW jackets we’re selling.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Khan, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading