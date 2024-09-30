Tony Khan Says Social Media Is Great For Staying In Touch With Fans

Tony Khan is well-known for his use of social media, and he talked about how he views it as a “great tool” to stay in touch with fans. Khan’s use of social media has been controversial at times for his willingness to push back on criticism, and he spoke about his use of social media platforms in his interview with WFAN Daily.

“I think that it’s great to stay in touch in terms of listening to the fans in every walk of life and I also think it’s fun and there’s a lot of fun, interesting stuff,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “And the positives of it definitely outweigh anything else. And I really love staying in touch with what the fans think. And that, I think, drives a lot of positive thinking.”

He added, “Even setting aside the AEW wrestling and just talking about the football side of it, over 35 years of my life watching football and watching how some of it has changed in the presentation, but so much is exactly the same.”