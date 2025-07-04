Tony Khan Says a State-Sponsored AEW Event Would Have to ‘Make Sense’ For Them

Tony Khan recently weighed in on the notion of AEW potentially holding a state-sponsored event at some point. WWE has partnered with overseas countries for events such as the Saudi Arabia shows, and Khan was asked in an interview with WFAA whether he would consider doing something similar with other countries.

“Well, it depends on the situation,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I think, you know, it’s all about the details. So it would have to be a deal that made sense for that territory, and especially for us here at AEW.”

AEW has hosted a number of shows outside of the US including All In the previous two years and AEW Grand Slam Mexico last month.