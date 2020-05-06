Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s Dynamite, Releases Statement on Safety Precautions for Show

– Earlier today, AEW President Tony Khan issued a tweet hyping up tonight’s live episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Additionally, Khan stated that he, along with all the wrestlers and staff on hand for the event, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Tony Khan wrote, “#AEWDynamite is live tonight on TNT at 8pm ET/7CT! I’ve tested negative for COVID as have all wrestlers & staff here, we’re taking best precautions possible & it’ll be a great show with the debut of Matt Hardy teaming w/ Kenny Omega v. Jericho & Guevara, + @JonMoxley v. Kazarian!” You can view his tweet below.

As previously reported, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced the safety measures and protocols that are in place for tonight’s episode. This includes everyone at the show receiving a rapid COVID-19 test before they entered the arena.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida and will be broadcast live on TNT.