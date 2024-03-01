Tony Khan Says Sting Will Always Be Welcome in AEW, Talks Giving Him His Send-Off

Tony Khan says that Sting will always be part of AEW, and weighed in on the retiring star potentially appearing for them in the future. The Icon works his final match at AEW Revolution on Sunday and Khan spoke about Sting’s time in AEW and more during the media call promoting the event on Thursday. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful):

On Sting being a part of AEW forever: “Sting, I hope will remain with us in spirit forever. I believe he’ll be affiliated with us. Last night, he joked he was going to come back and throw on the headset. I would love that. I think we would all love for Sting to come back and be a part of the show. Sting is always welcome here.”

On Sting’s time in the company: “One thing about Sting, when he did this comeback, especially the hardcore fans of wrestling who know all the inner workings and details of the industry, may appreciate this. When he came back in 2020, he did not need the money. Sting is very well off and has earned a lot of money in his career and has taken care of it very well. He’s a great person and has made great investments. He does this because he loves it. He loves the fans and he wanted to have a great run in wrestling and for these past three years, that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

On the potential of Sting appearing on AEW TV in the future: “For me, I would love to have Sting back in AEW at any time, and I know he said he would like to comeback. We won’t hold him or force him to come back at any point. It’s not like we’ve locked in dates where he’s definitely going to be there, or contracted him. It’s going to be really nice after three years of pushing himself and have the longevity in his career that all wrestlers can aspire to and dream of, now is a great time for Sting to take time for himself and his family after this.

“Whatever the result is on Sunday, Sting can take pride that he’s had the most incredible final run that I can remember. We’re excited about the final match, and after that, we’ll see how Sting feels and I’m going to leave that to him. He knows the door is open and he’s welcome at AEW forever and we definitely want Sting representing AEW for as long as there is an AEW because to me, he’s our greatest legend and has been part of some of our greatest memories in the short history of AEW and in my lifetime, part of some of the greatest memories in all of pro wrestling. That’s why he deserves this send off so much that he’s getting.”