Tony Khan Hopes Sting Will Appear At AEW All In As An Ambassador

In an interview with BBC West Midlands (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan expressed his hope that Sting will appear at All In next year in Wembley Stadium, in an ambassador role. Sting has already announced his upcoming retirement, which happens at Revolution early next year.

Khan said: “I think it’s incredibly important for us to make sure Sting gets a great send-off. He absolutely deserves it. He’s a legend in wrestling, with decades of experience. Sting is beloved, and I’m very excited about Sting’s retirement tour, which has embarked. He’ll be finishing up at Revolution. Of course, Sting was a huge part of the original AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. When Sting came out to Metallica, what a moment. ‘Seek and Destroy’ will be something that will live on in perpetuity in the video library as a great moment. I hope Sting will come. He’ll be retired at that point, but I hope he’ll still come be an ambassador because he’s in many ways AEW’s greatest legend, and I think he’s one of wrestling’s greatest legends. I’m working with him very closely and still overseeing what we do but also talking to Sting because I want to make sure it’s people he feels comfortable wrestling and people he wants to get in the ring with, matches he’s excited about. That’s how we’ve done it this whole time, and we’re gonna keep doing it because Sting’s final run has been I believe one of the great send-offs in wrestling so far. We’re over two-and-a-half years into that retirement run, and at the three-year anniversary of Sting’s comeback match, we’ll celebrate this great three-year run he’s had. He’s been undefeated in AEW, which is pretty amazing. Sting’s had about 20 matches in AEW, and to have that record, to be undefeated, it’s pretty incredible. If he can maintain that record going into Revolution, it’ll really be something to see if Sting can finish his career with that three-year undefeated streak.“