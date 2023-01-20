Tony Khan Says Sting “Loves What He’s Doing” And Can’t Predict A Retirement Date

Speaking recently with the In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan explained that Sting is in the process of considering retirement, but has no immediate plans to quit the ring at this point (per Fightful). The wrestler previously shared some details about planning a retirement match, but no official schedule is set for that event. You can read a highlight from Khan and listen to the complete podcast below.

On Sting’s future plans: “I talk to Sting a lot. He is somebody who has been such a huge boost to AEW since he arrived. Sting debuted a little over two years ago at the first Winter is Coming event in AEW. I catch up with him pretty frequently on a regular basis. I have to say, Sting’s motivation for pro wrestling is as high as it’s ever been. He loves what he’s doing. I do think he’s starting to think about what retirement will look like, but he’s also not slowing down at all in the present. So, I’m not ready to say exactly when Sting is going to hang it up, but I do know every time we get to see Sting go out there in AEW, it’s very special.”