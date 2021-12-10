Tony Khan Announces Sting & Darby Allin Segment For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tony Khan has announced a new segment for tonight’s AEW Rampage, which will feature Tony Schiavone doing an interview with Sting and Darby Allin.

“TONIGHT on #AEWRampage, @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting & @DarbyAllin, asking about the upcoming Holiday Bash December 22 where Stinger will be making his long-awaited return to Greensboro, where Sting had his first World Title match in 1988! IT’S STING on Rampage TONIGHT!” Khan wrote.

Here’s the updated Rampage lineup:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR

* Hook vs. Fuego del Sol

* Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting and Darby Allin