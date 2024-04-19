Tony Khan On Swerve Strickland Possibly Winning AEW World Title, Says He’s a Great Part of AEW

Swerve Strickland is set to compete for the World Championship at AEW Dynasty, and Tony Khan spoke about Strickland ahead of the show. Khan appeared on the Battleground Podcast and talked about Strickland possibly winning the title and more; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what it would mean to Strickland to win the title: “It would mean the world to AEW [for Strickland to secure the AEW World Championship]. It would be a huge milestone, and I think it would mean a ton,” Khan told the “Battleground Podcast,” “I think it would mean so much in the career of Swerve Strickland. It would be certainly the highlight of his career so far as a big rising star in wrestling.”

On Strickland’s appeal to the crowd: “He gets great receptions everywhere we go. Whenever the music plays and the question comes out, ‘Whose house?’, everybody in the crowd always screams out ‘Swerve’s House.’ People love Swerve. I think he’s got fans all over the world. Potentially, it could be a great milestone for AEW if Swerve was to become the first-ever African American AEW World Champion. He’s already been a great World Tag Team Champion in AEW. He’s a great part of the company.”