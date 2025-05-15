wrestling / News
Tony Khan Switched Mina Shirakawa’s Theme Back On AEW Dynamite Based On Fan Reaction
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
Tony Khan has acknowledged that he reverted Mina Shirakawa’s theme back on Dynamite because of the reaction online. Shirakawa came out with a new theme song for the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match, but after she won her old theme played.
Khan replied to a couple of fans on social media that he changed it back based on the online reaction, as you can see below:
I already switched it back #AEWDynamite
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025
Yeah
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025