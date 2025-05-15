wrestling / News

Tony Khan Switched Mina Shirakawa’s Theme Back On AEW Dynamite Based On Fan Reaction

May 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Mina Shirakawa Toni Storm 5-14-25 Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan has acknowledged that he reverted Mina Shirakawa’s theme back on Dynamite because of the reaction online. Shirakawa came out with a new theme song for the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match, but after she won her old theme played.

Khan replied to a couple of fans on social media that he changed it back based on the online reaction, as you can see below:

