Tony Khan Switched Mina Shirakawa’s Theme Back On AEW Dynamite Based On Fan Reaction

Tony Khan has acknowledged that he reverted Mina Shirakawa’s theme back on Dynamite because of the reaction online. Shirakawa came out with a new theme song for the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match, but after she won her old theme played.

Khan replied to a couple of fans on social media that he changed it back based on the online reaction, as you can see below:

I already switched it back #AEWDynamite — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 15, 2025